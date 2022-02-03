Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 4,343.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 148,576 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.27% of Cirrus Logic worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS opened at $85.32 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,603 shares of company stock worth $2,803,990 in the last ninety days. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

