Citigroup Boosts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $180.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $125.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 93.51% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHRW. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.47.
CHRW stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.02. 23,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,514. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.92.
In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,691 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $92,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after buying an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.
About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.