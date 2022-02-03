Citigroup Boosts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $180.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $125.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 93.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHRW. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.47.

CHRW stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.02. 23,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,514. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,691 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $92,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after buying an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

