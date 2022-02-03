Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $57.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.50 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.97. 4,627,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,017,627. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.