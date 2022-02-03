City of London Group (LON:CIN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.44

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.44 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 64.10 ($0.86). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 64.10 ($0.86), with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.47 million and a PE ratio of -3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.44.

About City of London Group (LON:CIN)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

