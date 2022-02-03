City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,500 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 294,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:CIO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.89. 10,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

