Civilization Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $71,472.00 (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, Civilization has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Civilization has a total market cap of $35.16 million and approximately $71,472.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civilization coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civilization alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043826 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00114118 BTC.

About Civilization

CIV is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

