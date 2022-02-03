CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Short Interest Update

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

CK Infrastructure stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. CK Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $33.14.

About CK Infrastructure

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

