CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Short Interest Update

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
CK Infrastructure stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. CK Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $33.14.
About CK Infrastructure
Read More: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.