Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.98

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 39738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLVT. Barclays dropped their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -92.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,655,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth $55,288,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,791,000 after purchasing an additional 88,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

