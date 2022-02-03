Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLVT. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

CLVT traded down $2.89 on Thursday, reaching $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

