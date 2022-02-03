Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) to post sales of $4.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $5.20 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $14.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.25 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $35.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clarus Therapeutics.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

