Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,542,266.73 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 185,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $4,542,266.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Secure alerts:

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $3,514,329.20.

Shares of NYSE:YOU traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,073. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.85.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Clear Secure by 181.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 12,938.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.