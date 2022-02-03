Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to report $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 745.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $7.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.75. 16,615,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,431,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.