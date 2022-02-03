CloakCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $361.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $361.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000441 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00014334 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008662 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,756,757 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

