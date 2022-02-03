Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.44.

NYSE:CLX traded down $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $165.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.55. Clorox has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $200.05.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.88.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.