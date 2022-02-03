Cloudflare (NET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cloudflare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NET stock opened at $99.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -142.57 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average of $139.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $190,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $1,088,335.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 665,355 shares of company stock valued at $101,499,494. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cloudflare stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

