CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. CNO Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNO Financial Group.

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 95,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 72,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 881.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 410,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 876,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.27. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $27.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

