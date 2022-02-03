CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.