Coca-Cola (KO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE KO opened at $61.18 on Thursday. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $264.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after buying an additional 697,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

