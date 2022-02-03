Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,243,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.11% of Codexis worth $121,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Codexis by 57.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,430,000 after buying an additional 265,885 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,848,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,100. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -82.58 and a beta of 1.71. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $42.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

