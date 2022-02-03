Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $85.69

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$85.69 and traded as low as C$80.72. Cogeco shares last traded at C$81.35, with a volume of 26,879 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$79.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$85.69.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$745.26 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Cogeco Inc. will post 10.0399375 EPS for the current year.

About Cogeco (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

