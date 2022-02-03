Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Cowen from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

CTSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.52. 192,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.03. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.32.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $4,603,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,960 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.