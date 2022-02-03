Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

CTSH stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.52. 192,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,484. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.32. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

