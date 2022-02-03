CoinEx Token (CET) Price Hits $0.0510 on Major Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $36.15 million and $598,609.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00042572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00113593 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.