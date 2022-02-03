Coldstack Hits 1-Day Volume of $379,834.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Coldstack has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $379,834.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00050424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.62 or 0.07133483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00055619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,273.61 or 0.99898087 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00054364 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

