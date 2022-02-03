Colgate-Palmolive Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of CL opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.19.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

