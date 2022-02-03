Collateral Pay (COLL) Hits Market Cap of $329,926.29

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $329,926.29 and $1,045.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00050229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.59 or 0.07091438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00055811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,557.68 or 0.99802875 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00054882 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.