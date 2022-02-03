Colliers International Group (CIG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of C$1.35 per share for the quarter.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$986.61 million.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.85.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

In related news, Senior Officer John W. Kenny sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$188.14, for a total transaction of C$37,627.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,220,047.28. Also, Senior Officer Brian Rosen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.80, for a total value of C$646,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$184,800. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $698,729.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.