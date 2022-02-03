Colliers International Group (CIGI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $150.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.97. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $151.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Colliers International Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Colliers International Group worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

