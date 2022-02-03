Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIGI. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $150.19 on Thursday. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $151.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.28 and its 200-day moving average is $136.97.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,677,000 after purchasing an additional 412,417 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,074,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,808,000 after buying an additional 47,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 889,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,604,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

