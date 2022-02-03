Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.63-3.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.

Shares of COLM traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.05. 679,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,126. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.67.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

