Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.81. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,557,000 after purchasing an additional 171,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $43.62. 88,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

