Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $43.89 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 398,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,157,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,579,000 after purchasing an additional 205,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.