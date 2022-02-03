Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Community Health Systems worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 49.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

