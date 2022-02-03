Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 254.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 29.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 22.7% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 38,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $419,260. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $43.59 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $777.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 36.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

