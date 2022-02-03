Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.25.

A number of research firms have commented on CFRUY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 169 to CHF 184 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS CFRUY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.04. 175,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,787. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

