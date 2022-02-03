Compass Group (LON:CPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,797.00

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,797 ($24.16) and last traded at GBX 1,794.63 ($24.13), with a volume of 5322532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,653.50 ($22.23).
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($23.39) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.20) to GBX 2,000 ($26.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($23.12) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,630 ($21.91).
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. The firm has a market cap of £32.02 billion and a PE ratio of 89.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,618.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,543.78.
In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.54), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($64,587.68).
About Compass Group (LON:CPG)
Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
