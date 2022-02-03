Compass Group (LON:CPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,797.00

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,797 ($24.16) and last traded at GBX 1,794.63 ($24.13), with a volume of 5322532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,653.50 ($22.23).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($23.39) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.20) to GBX 2,000 ($26.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($23.12) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,630 ($21.91).

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. The firm has a market cap of £32.02 billion and a PE ratio of 89.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,618.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,543.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.54), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($64,587.68).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

