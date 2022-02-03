Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.24

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 165399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMPGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

