Compound (COMP) Reaches One Day Volume of $48.51 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Compound coin can now be bought for $120.49 or 0.00329272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $788.41 million and $48.51 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,543,477 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

