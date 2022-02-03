Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.12). Compugen posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Compugen by 1,884.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,127 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Compugen by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compugen by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Compugen by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 572,852 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,768. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $213.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.34. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

