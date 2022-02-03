Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider David A. Dye Sells 1,000 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $410.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CPSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 54.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 10.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 13.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 80,104 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

