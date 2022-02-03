Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $116,154.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,173.48 or 0.99934713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00078909 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.62 or 0.00254366 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00170720 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.00337595 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013795 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009150 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001521 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,434,961 coins and its circulating supply is 12,167,637 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

