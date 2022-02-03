Confluent (CFLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Confluent to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.01. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $18,991,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,452,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Confluent by 2,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

