Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Update

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,400 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 272,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CNTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Connect Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Connect Biopharma from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Connect Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTB. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the second quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after acquiring an additional 740,847 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 133.7% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,391,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CNTB traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 58,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,513. Connect Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

