ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

COP stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 787,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.32.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ConocoPhillips stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of ConocoPhillips worth $548,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

