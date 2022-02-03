Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.97

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.97 and traded as low as $21.50. Contango Ore shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 381 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97.

Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Contango Ore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTGO)

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

