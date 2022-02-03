ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Trading Up 0.2%

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 192.42 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 185.40 ($2.49). Approximately 81,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 154,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.49).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 188.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 191.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,292.36. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.27.

About ContourGlobal (LON:GLO)

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

