Contrasting Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Enphase Energy and Navitas Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enphase Energy 0 7 20 0 2.74 Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80

Enphase Energy currently has a consensus price target of $240.04, indicating a potential upside of 80.61%. Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 141.07%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Enphase Energy and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enphase Energy 13.44% 37.82% 11.99% Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Enphase Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enphase Energy and Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enphase Energy $774.42 million 23.15 $133.99 million $1.15 115.57 Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A -$3.72 million N/A N/A

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Navitas Semiconductor on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

