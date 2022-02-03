CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Update

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,300 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 645,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $20.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.33. CooTek has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $7.20.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

