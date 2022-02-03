Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU) traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 43,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 122,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$138.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 20.69 and a quick ratio of 20.69.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

