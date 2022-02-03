Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Up to $26.93

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.93, but opened at $28.29. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 2,729 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $30.30.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.